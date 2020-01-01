The All-Time Wins Leader in women's collegiate basketball
National Champion. Olympic Gold Medalist. Hall of Famer.
Teacher. Leader. Winner.
Over the course of one of the game’s most storied careers, Tara VanDerveer has established herself as one of the best coaches in basketball history, rewriting the record books and leaving an indelible legacy of greatness.
A legend of the game.
CAREER ACCOLADES

Coach VanDerveer's accolades speak for themselves.

1099
CAREER WINS
22
PAC-12 TITLES
2
NCAA TITLES
12
FINAL FOURS
PASSING PAT

Tara VanDerveer and Pat Summitt are two legends in the sport, achieving great heights with class, dignity, and leadership.

#1098

RESPECTED RIVALS

JOINING A LEGEND

With Stanford’s win over Cal on December 13th, Tara tied pat Summitt for the all-time lead with 1098 wins.

WHAT IT MEANT FOR TARA
TARA THROUGH THE YEARS

Beginning her career at Idaho, Coach VanDerveer has come a long way. 41 years later, she's the all-time winningest head coach in the sport.

DEAR TARA

Tara has left her mark on many in her time on The Farm. Two individuals put pen to paper to describe just what she means to them personally and to the sport.

Coach Tara has dedicated her life to attention to detail and using her keen eye to help others succeed. That simple thing has now separated her in the history books.

Chiney Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks | ESPN | Stanford Women's Basketball '11-'14
How fortunate I have been to not only reminisce about family times, but how wonderful it has been to cheer for Tara along her basketball path.

Rita VanDerveer Tara's Mother
