Tara VanDerveer and Pat Summitt are two legends in the sport, achieving great heights with class, dignity, and leadership.
RESPECTED RIVALS
With Stanford’s win over Cal on December 13th, Tara tied pat Summitt for the all-time lead with 1098 wins.WHAT IT MEANT FOR TARA
Tara has left her mark on many in her time on The Farm. Two individuals put pen to paper to describe just what she means to them personally and to the sport.
Coach Tara has dedicated her life to attention to detail and using her keen eye to help others succeed. That simple thing has now separated her in the history books.Chiney Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks | ESPN | Stanford Women's Basketball '11-'14
How fortunate I have been to not only reminisce about family times, but how wonderful it has been to cheer for Tara along her basketball path.Rita VanDerveer Tara's Mother
